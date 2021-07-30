UBS Group AG Acquires 732 Shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bluegreen Vacations were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 151.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Bluegreen Vacations news, EVP Dusty Tonkin bought 10,500 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.79 per share, for a total transaction of $197,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at $584,350.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond Scott Lopez bought 5,000 shares of Bluegreen Vacations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 15,845 shares of company stock worth $299,495. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BVH opened at $17.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $381.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.59.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

