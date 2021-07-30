Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,320,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,523 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $97,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.65 per share, for a total transaction of $133,608.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,609.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.31.

NYSE DAR opened at $69.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.08. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.23 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

