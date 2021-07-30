Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.37 Per Share

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) – Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the company will earn $3.37 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.11.

AUB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of AUB opened at $36.06 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.66.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 35.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.34%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

