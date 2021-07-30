Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Short Interest Update

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 85.5% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AMXEF opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00. Amex Exploration has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

