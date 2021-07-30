Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to “Hold”

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $324.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Autodesk is benefiting from higher subscription revenues and gross margin expansion. Rapid adoption of BIM 360 products and success of the maintenance to subscription (M2S) program augurs well. We believe higher demand for Autodesk’s cloud-based products, mobile solutions and design suites will drive the revenues over the long haul. Nonetheless, Autodesk’s top line has been negatively impacted by the ongoing business model transition from perpetual licenses to cloud-based services and migration of maintenance plan customers to subscription plan offerings. The company expects revenue growth to decelerate despite improving sales environment due to its subscription model in fiscal 2022. High debt levels and unfavorable forex movements remain overhangs. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.05.

ADSK stock opened at $320.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.33. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $215.83 and a 12-month high of $322.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.51.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after buying an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,054,698,000. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

