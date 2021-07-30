Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $175.00 at UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $166.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.
AAPL opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.64.
In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Apple by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.