Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $175.00 at UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $166.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.64.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Apple by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.