Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $135.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Wolfe Research from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.31% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.06.
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $145.64 on Wednesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $93.77 and a 52-week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.64.
In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,924 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.
