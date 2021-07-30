ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $59.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

AGESY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised ageas SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. AlphaValue upgraded ageas SA/NV to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $53.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.86. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $37.14 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.79.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $2.259 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 9.37%. ageas SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.74%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

