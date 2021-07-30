Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $4.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INFI. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.34.

Shares of INFI opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.98. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $206.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.18.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4,651.44% and a negative net margin of 2,344.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Round Table Services LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

