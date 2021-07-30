Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. Skillz has a 12 month low of $10.26 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.95 and a beta of -0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.21.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,609,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skillz by 9.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

