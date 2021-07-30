JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on JDEPF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on JDE Peet’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

JDEPF opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. JDE Peet’s has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $45.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.64.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

