The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Target Price to $29.00

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.51% from the company’s current price.

GENI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Genius Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their target price on Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

NYSE:GENI opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $25.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.78.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $53.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

