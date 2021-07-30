Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DNUT opened at 16.51 on Monday. Krispy Kreme has a one year low of 15.50 and a one year high of 21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 5,882,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 294,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 4,711,770.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

