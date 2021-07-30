$407.92 Million in Sales Expected for Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will post sales of $407.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vectrus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the lowest is $405.83 million. Vectrus posted sales of $336.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $434.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.95 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 97.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vectrus in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEC opened at $45.20 on Friday. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.79 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.38.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

