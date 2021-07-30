Head-To-Head Analysis: Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) & CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and CDW’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CDW $18.47 billion 1.39 $788.50 million $6.55 27.96

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman).

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A CDW 4.51% 83.86% 10.98%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dingdong (Cayman) and CDW, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 0 0 2 0 3.00 CDW 0 0 4 0 3.00

Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.11%. CDW has a consensus target price of $186.25, indicating a potential upside of 1.71%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Dingdong (Cayman) is more favorable than CDW.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CDW shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CDW beats Dingdong (Cayman) on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and other hardware; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides field services, managed services, warranties, configuration services, partner services, and telecom services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

