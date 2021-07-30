Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $125.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $102.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $105.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

