Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $125.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $102.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $105.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.08.
In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
