HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $3.45 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $126.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 3.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $53,000. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

