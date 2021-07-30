Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $100.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.87% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.84 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.

AMD opened at $102.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.08. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

