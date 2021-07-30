Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $100.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.87% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AMD. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.84 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.81.
AMD opened at $102.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.08. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at $191,208,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 443,887 shares of company stock valued at $35,546,203 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
Further Reading: Outstanding Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.