DA Davidson Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL)

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $492.56 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $395.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $497.40.

Shares of TYL opened at $491.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tyler Technologies has a one year low of $319.58 and a one year high of $498.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.68.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

