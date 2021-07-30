Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $19.29 price objective on the bank’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

RF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $19.29 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Regions Financial has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.04.

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.53 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.72.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 904,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,576,000 after purchasing an additional 460,242 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Regions Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 470,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 40,464 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 100,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 27,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,483,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after purchasing an additional 566,755 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

