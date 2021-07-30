FY2021 EPS Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Increased by Analyst

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Umpqua in a report released on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.64 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Umpqua currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Umpqua by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 4,131.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

