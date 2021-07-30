National Bank Financial Comments on CES Energy Solutions Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a report issued on Sunday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Robertson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CEU. Raymond James boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.70 in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.46.

Shares of CEU opened at C$1.64 on Wednesday. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.64 and a 12-month high of C$2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$419.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.81.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$260.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.13 million.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 34,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$60,846.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,054,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,574,328.88. Also, Director John Michael Hooks acquired 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,289,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,565,161.74. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,165 shares of company stock worth $178,025.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

