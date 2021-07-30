Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barlow LTD is an international industrial brand management company that achieves durability in business through long-term value creation. Barlow represents many of the world’s greatest brands in the marketplace. They provide the vital link between manufacturer and customer. They add value through sales, deliver after-market support and provide total solutions to their customers’ needs. Their brands include Caterpillar, Hyster, Perkins, Ditch Witch and many of the world’s leading automotive brands. “

Separately, Investec raised shares of Barloworld from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

BRRAY stock opened at $7.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.59. Barloworld has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. Barloworld’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.29%.

Barloworld Company Profile

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment and Handling, and Automotive and Logistics segments. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term leasing and fleet management services; insurance products; aftermarket service, including parts sales; and salvage management solution.

