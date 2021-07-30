Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Beazley from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank raised Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Beazley in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Beazley in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $452.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $5.25 on Monday. Beazley has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.54.

Beazley Plc acts as an insurer which transacts primarily in commercial lines of business through its subsidiaries and through Lloyd’s syndicates. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Political, Accident & Contingency, Property, Reinsurance, and Specialty Lines. The Marine segment underwrites a broad spectrum of marine classes including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks.

