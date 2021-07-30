Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their buy rating on shares of Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$3.74 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$5.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AZMCF opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. Arizona Metals has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

