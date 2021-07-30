Centamin’s (CELTF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CELTF. Liberum Capital started coverage on Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on Centamin and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Centamin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.59.

Get Centamin alerts:

OTCMKTS CELTF opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52. Centamin has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.