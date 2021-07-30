Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, an increase of 69.6% from the June 30th total of 131,500 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 640,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

STRR stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Star Equity has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $19.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.73 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Star Equity had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $22.35 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STRR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Equity in the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Equity in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

