Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.02, but opened at $13.89. Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 118,720 shares changing hands.

The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,585,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $537,438,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968,006 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,740 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $63,941,000 after buying an additional 306,078 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,055,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,879,000 after buying an additional 1,318,549 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,270,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,712,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after buying an additional 523,396 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.