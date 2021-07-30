TheStreet Lowers Parsons (NYSE:PSN) to C+

TheStreet lowered shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Parsons from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of NYSE PSN opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. Parsons has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $874.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 24.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 86.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 11.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

