Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$2.16.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

TSE:ESI opened at C$1.83 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$297.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.89.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$218.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.5328648 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

