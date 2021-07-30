Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $9.08

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.08, but opened at $9.62. Zhihu shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 17,303 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CICC Research started coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Zhihu in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price objective for the company. Finally, 86 Research began coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.48.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZH. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $435,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,661,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

