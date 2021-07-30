Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

Get Euroseas alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ESEA. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a report on Friday, July 16th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Euroseas from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

NASDAQ:ESEA opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68. Euroseas has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $133.11 million, a P/E ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.02.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 million. Euroseas had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Euroseas will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euroseas during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Company Profile

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euroseas (ESEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.