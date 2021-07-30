Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full year sales of $6.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

NYSE CFG opened at $42.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.40. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

