Short Interest in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Increases By 237.5%

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 237.5% from the June 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of TEKK opened at $9.70 on Friday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,528,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,551,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

