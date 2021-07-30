Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Gap Down to $467.50

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $467.50, but opened at $448.00. Humana shares last traded at $433.74, with a volume of 6,287 shares traded.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.20. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,381,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Humana by 437.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $367,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Humana by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,397,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

