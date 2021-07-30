Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Up to $27.27

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.27, but opened at $28.70. Agora shares last traded at $30.36, with a volume of 17,704 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on API. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price target on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.56.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Agora during the first quarter valued at about $6,881,000. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Agora during the first quarter valued at about $66,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Agora by 148.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter valued at $28,850,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter valued at $567,000. 45.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agora (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

