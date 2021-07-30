Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. serves the executive talent and leadership needs of the world’s top organizations as the premier provider of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. is one of the leading global executive search firms. With years of experience in fulfilling their clients’ leadership needs, Heidrick & Struggles offers and conducts executive search services in every major business center in the world. It is the premier provider of senior-level Executive Search, Culture Shaping and Leadership Consulting services. They have focused on quality service and built strong leadership teams through their relationships with clients and individuals worldwide. Heidrick & Struggles’ leadership experts operate from principal business centers in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSII opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.23 million, a P/E ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 0.90. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $46.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.27.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $319,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares in the company, valued at $134,434.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Applied Fundamental Research LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,326,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,233,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,068,000 after purchasing an additional 295,712 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after purchasing an additional 235,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,318,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 111,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

