iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Up 56.8% in July

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the June 30th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter.

UAE stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $15.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

