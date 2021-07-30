Wedbush Comments on Fiserv, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $5.57 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.46. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FISV. Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Fiserv stock opened at $114.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.70. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,015,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,735,500. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

