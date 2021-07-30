FY2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.37.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $795.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HomeStreet by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in HomeStreet by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in HomeStreet by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

