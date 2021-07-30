FY2021 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the company will earn $5.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Centene’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of CNC opened at $69.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.67. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,682 shares of company stock worth $5,718,880. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

