Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Clear Secure in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.83.

NYSE:YOU opened at $46.32 on Monday. Clear Secure has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

