Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for argenx (ARGX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) recently:

7/23/2021 – argenx is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2021 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $344.00 to $362.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – argenx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

6/18/2021 – argenx is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock.

6/8/2021 – argenx had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $356.00 to $344.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/7/2021 – argenx had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $309.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $295.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.92. argenx SE has a 12 month low of $212.66 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $300.53.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -12.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in argenx by 4,583.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in argenx by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

