Truist Securiti Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.79.

Several other research firms have also commented on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.67 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $30.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.11%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1,608.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

