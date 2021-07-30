Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Given Buy Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a C$16.31 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$24.50.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AEGXF. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Shares of AEGXF stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.88. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

