KeyCorp Weighs in on Sterling Construction Company, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Construction in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.88. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $627.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.38. Sterling Construction has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $25.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sterling Construction by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 4,880.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 506,239 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

