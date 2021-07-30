Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Earns Buy Rating from Bank of America

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.65. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,783 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,493. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,602,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,178,362,000 after buying an additional 575,652 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,252,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,908,911,000 after buying an additional 1,317,978 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,468,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,563,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,199,000 after purchasing an additional 332,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.