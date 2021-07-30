MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.17.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $310.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.50.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.56% and a negative net margin of 154.77%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 801,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,167,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 24,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

