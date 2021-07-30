Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NPIFF. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NPIFF opened at $34.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.01. Northland Power has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $41.06.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

