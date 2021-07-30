Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.50.

ATDRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25 and a beta of 0.80. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.19.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

